At the beginning of 2023, Chivas decided to repatriate his youth player Daniel Rioswho was having a good time in the MLS with the Charlotte F.C. and previously with the Nashville SCwith the aim of being the reference of the attack in the face of the severe injury of José Juan Macías and the instability of the other netbreakers.
This is how the forward arrived as a solution for the Clausura 2023, of the Liga MXunder the command of the Serbian coach Veljko PaunovicHowever, he received very few opportunities, the same thing that happened with the Argentine Fernando Gagoto the point of being erased, so now he returns to soccer in the United States to wrap himself in the jersey of the Atlanta Unitedon loan for one year without a purchase option to be under the command of the Mexican strategist Gonzalo Pineda.
This is how the red and white youth squad once again says goodbye to the institution where he was born after 19 games, where he achieved a goal and an assist. Previously, with Nashville SC He scored six goals and one assist in 33 games, in the affiliate team of the USL He scored 21 points and two assists in 34 games; Finally, before coming to Mexico, with Charlotte F.C. He converted nine pirulos in 30 duels.
In this way, the management of Spanish Fernando Hierrosports director of the club, continues with firm steps, since he managed to accommodate several elements in this last market, such as Cristian Calderon, Alejandro Mayorga, Alexis Vega, Angel Zaldivar, Santiago Ormeño, Hiram Mier, Zahid Muñoz, Jesus Godinez and José 'Tepa' González.
Don't forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#CASUALTY #CHIVAS #Daniel #Ríos #leaves #MLS #Atlanta #United
Leave a Reply