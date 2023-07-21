After several days of uncertainty, information emerged yesterday that Sergio Canales would reach the Rayados de Monterrey as his star signing for the Apertura 2023. However, it seems that key hours will come in the negotiation since as far as is known, the player has not signed the contract with which he will become an albiazul player.
And it is that the latest information that is available is that there are a couple of issues that have complicated the progress of this negotiation.
While the ‘Tato’ traveled to the old continent with the intention of finalizing the pending details and returning with the signature of Sergio Canales, local, national and even international media gave the contract as a fact.
-Has Sergio Canales’ pass been completely closed yet? a reporter asked ‘Tato’ Noriega, before the current president of the Monterrey Soccer Club traveled to Spain to meet the still captain of the Betis of Sevilla.
“No, I wouldn’t say completely.”
– Tattoo Noriega.
Until the signatures are stamped on the legal documents, the operation is precisely completed, but we are settled with our words, we have signed the commitment document, so I am very happy; I finish the manager.
What is the commitment letter Noriega is talking about?
The commitment letter that Noriega spoke about at the airport is not a properly legally valid document. Or at least not with the validity of a pre-contract, for example.
It is simply a gesture of formality through which Betis and striped They leave in writing that there is an arrangement to take over the services of Sergio Canales for the Opening tournament 2023.
What is missing now is that the lawyers for both parties, both the Betis of Seville as of Monterrey Soccer Clubrefine contractual details that shape the official document and then yes, the Spanish midfielder can be presented as a reinforcement for Rayados.
Can recruitment fall?
Yes, in a transfer there are many factors that can influence the signing of a player, we will have to wait and see how the outcome of this story is.
#arrival #difficult #Sergio #Canales #signed #Rayados
Leave a Reply