The characteristic glass roof of the unsafe Nelson Mandela bridge over the A12 in Zoetermeer is being dismantled as a matter of urgency. This was decided after an initial recommendation from Rijkswaterstaat. Traffic under the bicycle and pedestrian bridge does not have to be stopped, the municipality reports. However, according to ProRail, the train station will remain closed. Trains under the bridge do run.

On Friday, the municipality closed the Nelson Mandela Bridge on point and jump because there was a possible risk of collapse. The reason for this was two investigations into the cracks in the construction.

Experts assessed the situation this weekend and say that the bridge is safe enough to keep the roads open under the bridge, and that pedestrians and cyclists can also use it in principle. In addition to the A12, a railway line and the RandstadRail also pass under the bridge.

Measures for 1 January

According to Rijkswaterstaat, however, measures are needed before 1 January. Prolonged cold can cause the cracks to get bigger.

“In the coming days, the council (of the mayor and aldermen, ed.) will determine whether we are going to dismantle the Mandela bridge extensively or whether we are going to remove the roof and keep the bridge safe with another construction,” says alderman Marijke van der Meer.

In both cases, the hood must be removed in any case and the bridge remains closed. The preparation for this starts Monday.

The Mandela Bridge with fences in front. © ANP / ANP

