After almost 3 months of protests in favor of women’s freedom Will, the country’s attorney general, Mohammad Jafar Montazeri, announced on Saturday (3.Dec.2022) the extinction of the so-called moral police. The organization aims to ensure that women’s clothing matches the standards of the Islamic religion.

Montazeri told the Iranian news agency ISNA that the organization “it has nothing to do with the judiciary and was closed”🇧🇷

On September 13, Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian woman, was detained by the morality police for wearing her attire “inappropriate” for Iran standards. She was wearing tight pants and her hijab – a traditional veil in Islamic culture – did not completely cover her hair.

The young woman was detained for 3 days and died in the custody of the authorities. While the organization stated that she died of a heart attack, the state agency Go to disclosed that Amni’s cause of death was “multiple organ failure caused by cerebral hypoxia” –lack of oxygen to the brain.

The episode triggered a series of protests in the country against religious extremism. The main symbols of the demonstrations were the removal of the hijab and the cutting of a lock of hair.

There were also those who called for the overthrow of Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has served as head of state since 1989.

The Iranian government severely reprimanded the protesters. Second informed the UN (United Nations), more than 300 people died because of the protests, including 40 children.