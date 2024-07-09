After a little more than two decades of waiting we are finally close to the premiere of Gladiator 2For years director Ridley Scott tried to make this sequel, but it was only recently that he finally got everything together for it. Now the first trailer has been released and it looks like all the waiting will be worth it.

The first trailer of Gladiator 2 reveals a little of its story that will be very similar to that of the original. A warrior and slave seeks to rise through the battles of the coliseum to achieve his revenge against the current emperors. All with the help of his master who also has his own plans and desires for power.

The most surprising thing about the trailer is its new action scenes. We see that the scale and spectacle will be much greater after all these years. We can even see how they flood the coliseum to present naval battles to the public. It will certainly be a spectacle for both the characters in the film and the audiences.

Source: Vanity Fair, Aidan Monaghan, Paramount Pictures

Ridley Scott’s special touch for historical epics seems intact with this first taste of what awaits us in Gladiator 2. We’ll find out on November 22 if he really manages to do justice to his classic starring Russell Crowe. What did you think of this first trailer?

What else do we know about Gladiator 2?

This trailer for Gladiator 2 shows us a lot of action, although it doesn’t really go into the story. However, we already know a little bit about it beforehand. The protagonist will be Lucius Verus, whom we saw in the first film as a child. Despite having a quiet life with his wife and son, everything changes when Pedro Pascal’s character attacks his village. The destruction of his village and the death of his family sends Lucius on a journey of revenge.

This time the targets of his wrath will be the pair of emperors Caracalla and Geta, historical figures who were characterized by their sadism. The actors behind them said they don’t want to emulate what Joaquin Phoenix did in the original so we’ll see how these villains will be. Do you want to see it?

