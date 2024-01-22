Very soon the very first spoilers of the chapter 1105 Of ONE PIECEthe manga written and illustrated Eiichiro Oda and published every week in the magazine Weekly Shonen Jump in Japan. But where were we left with the previous chapter, chapter 1104?

In a breathtaking scene we see Kuma angry as ever, for the first time the cyborg shows an emotion that pierces the paper. In a scene that will make readers tremble, Kuma's fist sweeps Saturn away with unprecedented violence and finally he retrieves Bonney holding her in his arms.

Everyone is incredulous, especially Vegapunk And Saturn who thought that Kuma had been deactivated by the self-destruct button used by Saturn itself. However Bacchanians seem to possess strength that goes beyond the body and beyond consciousness.

Saturn doesn't stay on the ground for long, he immediately gets up and throws himself without a second's thought on Kuma's helpless body. Just at that moment Sanji and Franky intervene and he also enters the battlefield Kizaru. Finally, in a tense and threatening ending, Navy ships off Egghead announce the arrival of a Buster Call. It would be the second one the mugiwara have to escape after that Enies Lobby.

What will happen now? Will our companions be able to escape the island in time? Will Luffy return soon or are the effects of gear 5 taking too much toll on his body?

Spoilers for chapter 1105

The first spoilers on the pages will be available soon X And Reddit of leakers. In the meantime, however, some rumors are starting to circulate about the next chapter. Let's see together what it is.

The last chapter started to set up what will likely be the final fights of the saga. As of now Kizaru and Saturn are fighting against Sanji And Frankiein all likelihood the admiral will take care of the two mugiwara once Luffy makes his appearance, since the captain will gocertainly to clash against the Gorosei member.

Zoro on the other hand is still busy against Lucci, not that this really worries us. Zoro's strength so far should be enough to annihilate the CP0 member. It is therefore likely that this battle will end off screen and then see Zoro return as the winner.

About Kuma however, there are many doubts. His body is now exhausted, we also saw it in the last chapter, but it is very likely that the hero can still make a contribution to the story. The fact remains that we will soon witness his death or his sacrifice.

