The governor of the state, María Eugenia Campos Galván, congratulated Uziel Muñoz, originally from Nuevo Casas Grandes, Chihuahua, who traveled to participate in the 2024 Olympic Games.

“Uziel Muñoz, all of Chihuahua applauds you, YOU ARE A PROUD MEMBER! Your performance in the final was incredible. Despite the rain, which made it difficult to execute the throw, you faced it and gave it your all,” wrote the state leader on her Facebook social network.

Campos Galván also said that this experience will help him grow and that it is a source of pride.

“Congratulations! This experience will help you grow even more and I am sure that you will achieve everything you set out to do. You are a great example for all generations. CONGRATULATIONS!”

Muñoz became the first Mexican athlete in history to reach the Olympic final in the discipline. Mexican Uziel Muñoz finished in eighth place in the shot put with a distance of 20.88 meters.

First place went to American Ryan Crouse with a mark of 22.90 meters.