Psychologist Fast called the causes of vaginismus unsuccessful first sex and neurosis

An unsuccessful first experience, trauma or severe neurosis can provoke pain and spasms during sex with penetration, says Svetlana Fast, a psychologist-sexologist at the Secrets sex education center. She named some other reasons leading to the occurrence of vaginismus in women in an interview with Lenta.ru.

As Fast explained, vaginismus is a disorder characterized by involuntary spasm of the pelvic floor muscles with any attempt to penetrate the vagina. Any woman, regardless of age and sexual experience, can face this problem, including a virgin.

Among the main symptoms of vaginismus, the psychologist identified:

pain and discomfort with any attempt to penetrate the vagina during sex, insertion of gynecological instruments, vaginal trainers or a tampon

involuntary contraction of the muscles of the vagina, which are accompanied by an unpleasant tingling and burning sensation

pain syndrome during intimacy in the absence of obvious causes. Depending on the severity of the symptom, the reaction may even occur while watching porn or just thinking about sex or visiting a gynecologist.

According to Fast, true vaginismus is caused by psychological reasons: it leads to fear of pain during intimacy.

Aggressive attempts at deprivation of virginity, psychological or sexual trauma (rape or attempted rape) lead to the formation of a protective reaction in a woman. This can manifest itself in the form of convulsive contraction of the muscles of the abdominal wall, reflex reduction of the hips and overstrain of all muscles during intimacy. As a result, a woman develops negative beliefs about her own sexuality and a desire to avoid sexual contact. Svetlana Fast psychologist-sexologist

Also, true vaginismus can begin in women with increased excitability, suffering from various obsessive-compulsive disorders and neuroses, the psychologist said.

Fast added that in some cases, the convulsive reaction may be due to physiological causes. The so-called false vaginismus occurs due to the abnormal structure of the genital organs, inflammatory diseases, injuries, radiation therapy, and the density of the hymen.

If symptoms of vaginismus are detected, Fast recommended that women consult a gynecologist and undergo an examination. Gynecological massage and physiotherapy can relieve pain. If there are no problems with physical health, it is worth taking a course of psychotherapy with a sex psychologist.

