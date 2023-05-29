About being presented as the new pull of the Yaipén Brothers, Giuseppe Horna He was encouraged to give his point of view on the great changes that Group 5 has undergone in recent years. As is known, Christian Yaipén is the one who has been leading the norteña orchestra and is becoming an icon of this group. However, this would not be to the liking of some people, since it is believed that they are giving him a lot of prominence in the group and the talent of the other members is going unnoticed.

“I think that Grupo 5, in fact, I have seen their presentations, and Christian’s participation stands out too much, I think. Well, in my opinion, I would have liked to hear much more from Pedrito Loli, more from Luis Manuel, winner (of the ‘ La voz Perú’), I would have loved to hear that the entertainer Pepe Menis participate much more, the legendary one who has been in Group 5 for so many years; however, well, everything is Christian, Christian and Christian,” Horna said in an interview for El Popular.

Does Group 5 modify their songs in favor of Christian Yaipén?

In this way, Giuseppe Horna indicated that, with the desire to sell Christian Yaipén as the face of Group 5, arrangements are being made in the songs to benefit him.

“I understand this new format (of Group 5), he wants to sell Christian and perfect, each to their own; however, in my personal opinion I would have loved more participation from the other singers. For example, I have heard that in some songs they are lowering the tonality so that Christian can sing it and well, that’s another thing that I don’t particularly like either, if a song doesn’t work for you, just don’t do it and that’s it, that’s my opinion ”, he assured.

Christian Yaipén is the main voice of Group 5. Photo: Facebook

“Speaking to you musically, for example, the song ‘Amor vuelve’ has been lowered in key so that Christian can arrive and sing a duet with Eddy Herrera. I would have liked him to interpret another one that can reach the note and well, it is a matter of them, it is more their thought of them, but I would have loved more to hear from the other musicians.

What did Giuseppe Horma say about the success of Grupo 5 in their concerts?

After the resounding success that Grupo 5 had with the concerts it offered to celebrate its 50 years on the music scene, Giuseppe Horna congratulated the group.

“Group 5, I think, has gone further, it has gone up a couple of steps more than different cumbia groups and national artists who needed to go up. When there is something good, when a brother does something good, they applaud, congratulate each other and I think Group 5 has definitely broken many barriers”.