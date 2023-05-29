CD Project RED presented a document of the company’s achievements and shared some details on the development of its new games through it. Updated to April 30, 2023, the data reveal that the development of the next The Witcher – Project Polaris – has increased in pace.

Precisely, the team has shared a graphic that shows over the last few years – from the end of 2021 to April 2023 – how developers are positioned on the various internal projects of CD Projekt RED.

As you can see in the image below, the amount of people dedicated to The Witcher Polaris has grown significantly and it is the second project in terms of commitment immediately behind the expansion of Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty.

CD Projekt RED projects

In addition, the team dedicated to Sirius, the project of The Molasses Flood, got more support. It was the support for the base version of Cyberpunk 2077 that dropped, but also the projects related to Gwent and the support for the next-gen version of The Witcher 3. As you can see, in the most recent update there is no Monster Slayer, which will be abandoned at the end of June 2023, and has therefore been categorized as “Other projects”.

After the release of Phantom Liberty, CD Projekt RED will probably be able to move a good chunk of developers to other projects, including Polaris.