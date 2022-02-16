Giuseppe Lenoci was only 16 years old. He died while he was on board a truck for a school-work internship

Giuseppe Lenoci he died at the age of 16, due to an accident during a school-work internship. The tragedy happened in Serra de ‘Conti, an Italian town in the province of Ancona, in the Marche region.

The young man was in a truck, that is collided with a tree.

The driver of the big vehicle was injured, it was rescue by operators of 118 and transported with immediate urgency, with a helicopter rescue, to the hospital of Torrette. For the 16-year-old, however, there was nothing to do, the rescuers could not do anything but record his death.

The sudden death of Giuseppe Lenoci threw his family, friends, companions and the entire community into despair and pain. The young man was attending a three-year course at the Artigianelli training center in Fermo.

Before long he would reach the diploma in thermo-hydraulics. She was in that truck because she was doing an internship for the school.

After the news, which quickly spread on the web, numerous farewell and condolence posts appeared, accompanied by photos of the 16-year-old boy.

The words of USB after the death of Giuseppe Lenoci

L’USB Basic Union Union has launched an appeal on their Facebook profile. It is not the first time that a similar tragedy has occurred during an alternation between school and work. Here are the words in the post:

The Vocational Courses killed for the second time in less than a month. Today it was the turn of a sixteen year old from Monte Urano, Giuseppe Lenoci, torn between the sheets of a van in Serra de ‘Conti. Giuseppe was doing an internship in a plumbing and heating company and was on board, as a passenger, of the vehicle that went off the road and crashed into a tree.

USB returns to ask for the end of the school-work alternation, the company school, and the total revision of the professional training models, this sort of B series of entry into the world of work reserved for children who receive the “poor” badge in middle school , on the 6th or so, and for this they are thrown into the cauldron of unskilled labor. A cauldron in which companies that bend training to their needs wallow, with all that this entails for the safety and health of young people.

USB is the Basic Union Union founded in 2010 and has as its objective the protection of workers and the improvement of working conditions.