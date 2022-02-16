A laying hen next to freshly laid eggs, in a file image. LUIS SEVILLANO ARRIBAS

European public health and food safety agencies have warned of a large active outbreak of salmonella with confirmed cases in the last year in six countries and linked to eggs produced in Spain. In total, 272 patients have been identified, 25 of whom (out of the 80 whose evolution is known) have required hospitalization and two have died (one in France and one in Spain), according to the joint evaluation report prepared by two bodies: the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the European Food Safety Authority (ECDC and EFSA, respectively).

The document details that the investigations began in September in France, when the health authorities detected an increase in cases of salmonellosis, an infection that is usually mild (fever, diarrhoea, abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting), but which causes serious complications in the elderly or with other pathologies. Genomic sequencing of the salmonellae isolated from the patients revealed that all cases were caused by the same strain (Salmonella enterica, serotype Enteritidis ST11), which prompted an epidemiological investigation that led to Spanish producers. Subsequently, the traceability of the food made it possible to identify three farms in which the strain has been isolated.

According to the report, “after the alert launched by France, other countries reported more cases of Salmonella Enteritidis ST11″, several of them related to trips to Spain and France. In total, France has confirmed 216 cases, Spain 22, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom 12 each, Norway 7 and Denmark 3. The vast majority of cases occurred in the hottest months of the year, following a typical seasonal pattern related to the higher ambient temperatures.

The ECDC and the EFSA have microbiologically linked this outbreak to another detected in 2019 by the Netherlands caused by the same strain and which affected almost a thousand people in a dozen countries. Then, the investigations also pointed to a Spanish laying hen farm, although they ultimately failed to confirm the epidemiological link. The identification of the same strain in both outbreaks and its magnitude has led the two agencies to launch the alert. The reason is that the investigations carried out show that the causative strain is “spreading” in European countries and that “it may be circulating through more farms, inside and outside of Spain.” The report considers “high” the risk of new infections from the investigated strain occurring in the coming months.

Silvia Herrera, salmonella specialist at the National Center for Microbiology (CNM), describes the content of the report as “important”. “She tells us that this strain is widely distributed in Europe and that more research is needed on the origin of all cases. In this outbreak, some countries have reported affected people, but the difficulty of traceability studies when there are a low number of cases without a clear epidemiological relationship means that only France and Spain have been able to confirm the origin of the infections. The recommendation of the ECDC and the EFSA is that investigations must be expanded in all countries where this strain is detected, because as the report says there may be more farms affected, ”she says.

Salmonella has a higher incidence in the south than in the north of Europe due to climatic reasons, since the bacterium multiplies much more at warm temperatures. “Northern countries tend to have more isolated cases in which epidemiological studies are not carried out and fewer large outbreaks. The ECDC and the EFSA now insist that it is important that the countries that diagnose cases do more studies. The same strain has been identified in several places and over a long period of time. This may be due to a broader contamination problem that has not yet been detected, or to reintroductions of the same strain at different times along the production chain in more than one country”, adds Silvia Herrera.

José Juan Rodríguez, Professor of Nutrition and Bromatology at the Autonomous University of Barcelona and member of the Spanish Society for Food Safety (SESAL), highlights that “these alerts are the result of the new analysis tools developed in recent years, which a full genome analysis of bacteria linked to outbreaks. This now allows us to see things that were not possible before, such as that the salmonella that is causing outbreaks in France is the same as the one that causes them in other countries. When you discover this, the suspicion is that there is a common origin”, he explains.

It is, in any case, very complex and extensive research, which starts in the microbiology services of hospitals and reaches the production farms. The objective is to confirm the presence of the same bacterium and the relationship of all the links in the chain, something that is not always achieved. The ECDC and EFSA report, for example, collects small family outbreaks that occurred in Spain caused by the omelette prepared by a diner, the complete route of the eggs served in French restaurants and the trips to Spain and France of several of the resident patients. in other countries, among many other results of investigations carried out by the authorities.

“The report concludes that there is a common Spanish origin in the cases detected in Spain and France, and the suspicion that this may be the same in the cases in the other countries. Although another scenario could be that this strain is spreading throughout Europe and there are other farms with Salmonella Enteritidis ST11 in Spain and other countries that could not be located. In any case, this is a relevant scientific advance if we take into account that the birds that are in production are vaccinated and it is important to determine if this strain is escaping protection. In any case, the situation is going to improve, because all this allows you to act at a preventive level with evidence that you did not have before”, adds José Juan Rodríguez.

Salmonella is one of the main causes of foodborne gastroenteritis in Europe and the Enteritidis serotype is one of the three most common, according to the scientific literature. Between 2007 and 2020, the European surveillance system collected more than 573,000 infections by this type of salmonella, of which at least 549 died (in one in five cases there is no information on the evolution of the patient), according to data from the ECDC. Despite this, surveillance measures have managed to halve the more than 80,000 cases registered in 2007 in recent years, although the incidence has stabilized in recent years.

Although not all cases are related to eggs, consuming these foods undercooked or raw is the most frequent way of contracting the infection even when the egg is in apparently good condition. For this reason, experts recommend consuming them well cooked or taking extreme hygiene measures and maintaining the cold chain in those uses in which they are not subjected to high temperatures, such as some sauces or confectionery. The bacteria that cause the disease die at 70 degrees.

Salmonellosis is a notifiable disease in Spain, although there is a significant underreporting of its incidence due to the fact that most cases are mild. “It is a self-limited disease that only exceptionally produces bacteremia, which is when the bacteria pass into the blood and can cause complicated reactions, which usually occurs in immunosuppressed people. This means that many cases do not reach the health system or, even if they do, they are not diagnosed because stool samples are not taken”, explains José Miguel Cisneros, from the Spanish Society of Infectious Diseases and Clinical Microbiology (SEIMC).

Poultry is one of the main reservoirs of salmonella bacteria, which has led all countries to apply strict control plans on the presence of the bacteria in farms monitored by food safety authorities. One of the three farms where the Salmonella Enteritidis ST11 during the investigations for the current outbreak, for example, had not complied with the self-controls required by the regulations in the last two years, for which it has been filed.

According to data from the Ministry of Agriculture, In Spain there are more than 1,400 egg-producing farms with some 47 million laying hens, which in 2020 brought 1,250 million dozen to the market, approximately a fifth of which were exported.