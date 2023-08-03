Vlahovic-Lukaku, Juventus and Chelsea: no agreement on figures

The exchange between Juventus and Chelsea with Vlahovic in London and Romelo Lukaku in Turin is still complicated (strong detachment on the evaluation of the adjustment in favor of black and white: 15-20 million are dancing, even if someone swears that they are ‘only’ 10)? The negotiation is by no means dead and accelerations may come in the August transfer market given the willingness of the clubs to find a solution.

But the money that divides Juve and Chelsea is not small and Cristiano Giuntoli, as a skilful market man, he takes caution: the Juventus manager snatched Alvaro Morata’s yes to return to the shadow of the Mole (85 games and 59 goals between 2014-2016 and 2020-2022). As known, the Spanish striker is leaving Atletico Madrid but only under certain conditions: the colchoneros can’t sell him for less than 20-21 million (there has been talk of a clause, but more than anything else, the budget that indicates not going below that figure). Roma would like him but are betting on a loan with the right to buy. A similar formula is the one that evaluates Inter. That’s why Juventus could find the right shot if they wanted to sink the blow and secure Morata.

“I’m very close to him, but right now Juve have a competitive squad, we have 4 forwards,” he said Massimiliano Allegri Of Alvaro Morata in the past few hours without going overboard. But the Juventus coach dreams first of all Lukaku: on him the Lady wants to build the assault on the Scudetto.

And perhaps, these rumors about Alvaro Morata at Juve could sound the alarm clock for Chelsea in Ottca Lukaku: if the blues don’t soften their demands on the exchange with Vlahovic they risk finding themselves Big Rom (who wants to leave London) with only offers from Saudi Arabia (rich, very rich, but the former Inter striker wants to stay in great European football).

