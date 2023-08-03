Through the Amazon offers you can now buy a Playstation VR2 – Sony’s augmented reality viewer to be used together with PS5 – with a discount of €50.01 or 8%. The product is available at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for Sony’s PS VR2 headset it is €599.99. The current price is practically the lowest ever: the difference is only 98 cents, clearly insignificant compared to the total price. It is also sold and shipped by Amazon, which guarantees maximum speed and safety for shipping.

We remember that Playstation VR2 is the second version of Sony’s virtual reality headset. It is not possible to use it individually and it is mandatory to own a PS5. It allows you to play a number of exclusive games, such as Horizon Call of the Mountain, in virtual reality. However, it is not compatible with older games from the first PS VR. The headset has a 2000×2040 resolution for 4K gaming at up to 120 FPS, four times higher than the original PS4 headset. It also supports eye tracking and offers new controllers that support haptic feedback and adaptive triggers like DualSense.