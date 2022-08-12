The singer Giuliana Rengifo gave her support to Gisela Valcárcel after the driver was harshly criticized by Magaly Medina, who judged her for her physical appearance.

It was on Wednesday August 10 where the popular ‘Magpie‘ mocked the ‘little lady‘. This, after she was recorded doing exercises.

Giuliana Rengifo Photo: Instagram

“Really, woman to woman, both of the same age, successful… but today I saw you and I almost had a fit. He says he is an athlete, that he runs every day, but I don’t know where everything you run goes to.” assured the television presenter gave on that occasion.

Along these lines, the cumbiambera, who has a well-known quarrel with Magaly Medina for her old affair with the notary alfredo zambranodid not hesitate to support Ethel Pozo’s mother.

Giuliana Rengifo intervenes in a fight between Janet Barboza and Alfredo Zambrano. Photo: Capture/Willax/Instagram/LR

“I know that Gisela takes care of herself and plays sports. Perhaps not all of us have the same effect at the moment, because everything is by a few, but I consider that among women we should not criticize each other “ beginning.

All for rating? This was what Giuliana Rengifo said

The interpreter of “Corazón” continued with her statements and accused Magaly of seeking a rating.

“We all know that you have to talk about Gisela so that your program has a rating. For me, she (Valcárcel) is the true diva of television and is very dear. Magaly does it to get attention . Perhaps he does not have anything important to get out of his program, ”he sentenced in dialogue with Trome.

Giuliana Rengifo on Magaly Medina: “She doesn’t look good without makeup”

That was not all. Alfredo Zambrano’s ex-partner defended Gisela by saying that the presenter shows herself naturally.