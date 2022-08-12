Reader’s Opinion | Those who have experienced sexual violence are listened to

The right to prosecute sexual crimes against children should not expire.

Fairy tale Taavitsainen wrote (HS Opinion 8.8.) about the development needs of sexual crime legislation and the consideration of victims’ rights. He emphasized, among other things, the problematic nature of the statute of limitations for sexual crimes.

We are living through a historic, silence-breaking change internationally: survivors of sexual violence are heard for the first time when developing legislation. The international Brave Movement, led by survivors, demands changes especially from the G7 countries, and the European Justice Initiative demands changes in Europe.

Sujojellan lapsia ry leads the Justice Initiative movement in the Nordic countries and raises the voices of survivors in Finland and the Nordic countries. The goal of the group of survivors that we founded, Our Voice, is to highlight the voice and wisdom of those who have experienced violence. A significant number of survivors signed up for the group in a short time, and their thoughts are heard in the association’s activities. For example: “So many victims, so many silent cases, so many silent cries, so many outdated crimes. We should change the criminal law for future generations.” (Survivor)

In Finland, only about 12 percent of sexual crimes against children are reported to the authorities within the statute of limitations. The current legislation is against the interests of the child and the rights of the victims, and together with the survivors, we want Finland to remove the statute of limitations for prosecuting sexual crimes against children in accordance with the laws of other Nordic countries. Investigating old crimes is difficult, but it should not be an obstacle to getting justice.

Matilda Sandvik

expert

Nina Vaaranen-Valkonen

executive director, special expert

Let’s protect children association

