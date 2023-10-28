Magaly Medina and Giuliana Rengifo They have had an enmity for some years now, when the ‘Magpie’ and her husband, Alfredo Zambrano, They separated. In the months in which they stayed apart, Zambrano and Rengifo maintained a relationship, which did not last long, since the cumbiambera went abroad for a tour and the tenor resumed her romance with Magaly Medina.

Magaly Medina and Giuliana Rengifo together on national television

Giuliana Rengifo was the guest of ‘On the cover’, the podcast of Tilsa Lozano on YouTube and, among the various topics they talked about, the former Beautiful soul told the anecdotal time he appeared on national television on the ‘Urraca’ program who, as he confessed, he treated her well and it showed surprised by its beauty.

He revealed: “I started (singing) at 17 or 18 years old and The first program I went to was Magaly’sgo figure. It was wonderful, wonderful”, he detailed. Later, the popular ‘Tili’ asked her: “How did he treat you?”, to which the cumbia singer confessed: “Very good, very good, very good. Yes (it was) my first appearance”.

How did the feud between Magaly Medina and Giuliana Rengifo arise?

The ATV television host temporarily separated from her husband Alfredo Zambrano in 2015. During that time, rumors of a possible romance between the notary and the singer were born. The facts were confirmed by Rengifo, who explained that Zambrano and Medina They were separated when they began a relationship, but later, the tenor resumed his romance with ‘Urraca’.

Giuliana Rengifo confessed that she is not invited to ATV by Magaly Medina. Photo: LR composition/Instagram/broadcast

What did Magaly Medina say about her marriage to Alfredo Zambrano?

On the night of October 27, Magaly surprised viewers by confessing: “I am an unbeliever, my entire life is proof of that, that, truly, I don’t believe in love until we are old, I don’t believe it. Until now, at least, They haven’t lasted me more than 7 years.”. Later he detailed: “I have three marriages, this is my third marriage…I don’t know if it will last, but you have to live day by day. As long as one is happy and there is peace, tranquility, perfect, there it is.”