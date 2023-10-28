Grazulis and Alviti lead Dolomiti who are level with Germani at 8 points. Dinamo beaten by 20 at home and their 4th knockout in a row, including cups

Germani Brescia’s winning streak comes to an end on the first day of the fifth day of Serie A, falling against Trento at PalaLeonessa despite Christon’s 20 points and Della Valle’s 16. Dolomiti Energia, driven by Grazulis and Alviti, confirms that they have great collective strength (16/32 from three) and reaches 8 points in the standings. Now only Virtus Bologna and Venezia remain unbeaten, playing tomorrow. Fourth defeat in five games for Banco di Sardegna Sassari, with Tortona spreading in a match without history.

Brescia-Trento 82-90 — After the sprint victory in the Eurocup in Lithuania against Lietkabelis, Dolomiti Energia repeats itself in the championship with the second consecutive success. With the usual Della Valle, Brescia ends the first quarter ahead, but Trento remains attacked with good percentages from the arc and then overtakes with Cooke who nails the 28-35 with a dunk midway through the second quarter. As soon as Germani manages to resolve the defensive problems, the match returns to balance. And this is confirmed by the 44-44 scored by Akele with which we go to the long interval. But in the infinite folds of the match, the script repeats itself: first, in the 27th minute, with a triple from far away by Baldwin, Trento reaches +11 again (49-60), escaping with a run of 16-5. Then Brescia responds with a mini-overcome of 6-0 (55-60). Accelerations, breaks (Brescia reaches +12 with Grazulis) and counterattacks continue on both sides, even if Galbiati’s team never loses the lead again and wins 90-82, confirming itself as the bête noire of the Brescians. See also The 1-1 of the Brazilian players in their surprise 1-0 defeat against Cameroon

Brescia: Christon 20; Della Valle 16; Petrucelli 13.

Trent:Grazulis 16, Alviti 13; Biligha and Baldwin 11.

Sassari-Tortona 74-94 — Derthona reacts strongly to last Sunday’s defeat against Milan and demolishes Dinamo Sassari, their fourth defeat in a row after those in Bologna and in the Champions League against Stettin and Aek Athens. After 10 balanced minutes, Tortona runs away with an 18-2 run. A magical moment that changes the game forever. Coach Ramondino’s boys leave at 22-40 and remain at +17 (32-49) at 20′, despite the absences and with Strautins as protagonist. In the second half Bertram rewrote the maximum lead several times, while the Sardinians never managed to shorten or reverse the inertia, which was always solid on the guests’ side. Which in the third period, with Weems, reached +29 (51-80). Too much Bertram (14/26 from three, 53%) for Dinamo, who are never in the game.

Tortona: Dowe 15; Daum 14; Strautins 13.

