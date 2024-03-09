The last messages that Giulia Tramontano wrote to the other girl who was dating her partner before she died: they were about him

The third hearing of the trial for the crime was held on Thursday 7 March Giulia Tramontano. On this occasion, important details emerged about what the 29-year-old experienced, in addition to the various testimonies heard.

Among these was that of Impagnatiello's brother Omar, the mother of Giulia and mother of Alessandro. Furthermore, the 23-year-old who the barman had been seeing for about a year and who the victim had met only a few hours before losing his life at the hands of the barman also spoke. company.

The lawyers of the Tramontano family also showed the different ones in the courtroom messages that the two girls exchanged, they were talking about the falsified DNA test that the 30-year-old had prepared. Giulia had written to her: “He should be locked up in a good psychiatric hospital!” Furthermore, the 29-year-old also explained to her: “Never taken a paternity test, I didn't need one.” The other wrote to her about this: “He said you got off and were with someone else in Naples.”

The victim then explained to her that the person Alessandro Impagnatiello was talking about was just a former he also asked her about a lipstick found right in the man's car. He wrote to her: “But by any chance did you lose a burgundy Labello in the car?” The 23-year-old told her about this: “I put that in the car, hoping you would find it!” Giulia then told her: “I'm more careful than he thinks!”

Impagnatiello's messages in the courtroom, after Giulia Tramontano's crime

CREDIT: RAI

For the investigators who investigated the matter, they understood that the 29-year-old's crime occurred between 7.06pm and 9.29pm of May 27th. Only around 10.23pm that same evening did Impagnatiello start writing to the other girl and telling her:

I have to talk to you. I'll wait for you at your house or I'll pick you up. Giulia is sleeping, she will come tomorrow. I definitely want to make a point and clarify many things. I can't pass for what I'm not. Enough. I need to see you, I can't take it anymore, because I'm destroyed, I also want to find peace again. Just listen to me, then I'll never bother you again.

The authorities have already decided on the next hearings, which will be held on March 21stin which Chiara Tramontano's testimony will be heard and then the 4 and 11 April.