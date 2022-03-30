Home page world

Worth knowing about the work of the members of the Red Cross, who, among other things, provide medical aid in emergency situations and humanitarian support in the event of a disaster.

Berlin – The German Red Cross (DKR) is the National Society of the Red Cross in the Federal Republic of Germany and part of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement. The DRK is committed to the Red Cross principles of humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntariness, unity and universality. It consists of the federal association, 19 state associations, the district associations and local associations as well as the Association of Sisterhoods of the German Red Cross e. V. with its 33 DRK sisterhoods. The federal association based in Berlin has the task of promoting the cooperation of its member associations through central measures and uniform regulations. He ensures compliance with the Red Cross principles and sets association-political goals. The Red Cross helps people in need all over the world. Permanently employed rescue workers, doctors and nurses are responsible for this. But the fact is: without the many volunteers, the Red Cross would not exist in this form.

Red Cross – the story

The roots of the Red Cross go back to the middle of the 19th century. When Jean-Henry Dunant, a merchant’s son from Geneva, observed in Solferino in 1859 how the armed forces under Emperor Napoleon III. of France and Emperor Franz Joseph of Austria fought each other, 40,000 soldiers died on the battlefield that day and countless others were injured, he set out with the locals to tend to the injured. Dunant wrote down his memories of what happened after the battle in his book A Memoir of Solferino. The book appeared in 1862, which Dunant then sent to influential people throughout Europe. His appeal for better care and the neutral protection of wounded in armed conflicts met with broad approval. In February 1863, a five-member committee was set up in Geneva to implement Dunant’s ideas. This group later became the nucleus of the “International Committee of the German Red Cross”. Incidentally, the logo (red cross on a white background) known worldwide today is the reverse of the Swiss flag in honor of Henry Dunant and his home country.

Red Cross – from yesterday to today

In August 1864, the Swiss government convened a conference in Geneva with delegates from 16 nations. Three weeks later twelve of the emissaries signed the first Geneva or Red Cross Conventions.

The agreement stipulated that the hospitals, ambulances, medical services and doctors should act as a neutral authority and that the enemy’s soldiers deserve the same medical care as their own troops. An idea that made history: the Red Cross emblem was first used as an armband in 1864 during the German-Danish War. As an identifier for ambulances, civil and military rescue services, it now has a level of recognition that is otherwise only achieved by international consumer goods brands. The Red Cross and Red Crescent together have around 125 million members worldwide. Today, the International Red Cross primarily deals with international conflicts and civil wars, especially in developing countries. Its task is to monitor compliance with international humanitarian law, to disseminate and further develop it.

German Red Cross – its tasks and members

In Germany, the “German Red Cross” (DRK) is one of the oldest Red Cross associations in the world. As early as the year of the first Geneva Convention (1864), Red Cross associations were founded in the individual German states from Prussia to Bavaria, from Oldenburg to Baden. The German Red Cross eV was founded on January 25, 1921 as an umbrella organization in Berlin. The association was dissolved by law on December 9, 1937 in the course of the National Socialist conformity and re-established in its current form on February 4, 1950. Today, with around four million members, the DRK is one of the largest non-governmental organizations in the Federal Republic. Around 400,000 voluntary helpers are organized in state and district associations, local associations and Red Cross communities. The dog squadrons of the “German Red Cross” (DRK) are also there with full commitment free of charge and voluntarily. Behind this is a team of permanently employed experts such as doctors, paramedics, technicians and administrators. Internationally, too, the DRK has developed into one of the most efficient Red Cross organizations in the field of humanitarian aid.

German Red Cross – the regional associations

Baden-Württemberg registered association

Baden Red Cross registered association

Bavarian Red Cross

Berlin Red Cross eV

Brandenburg registered association

Bremen registered association

Hamburg registered association

Hesse registered association

Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania eV

Lower Saxony registered association

North Rhine registered association

Oldenburg registered association

Rhineland-Palatinate registered association

Saarland registered association

Saxony registered association

Saxony-Anhalt registered association

Schleswig-Holstein registered association

Thuringia registered association

Association of sisterhoods from DRK eV

Westphalia-Lippe eV

Red Cross – the main topics

the Tasks of the German Red Cross are very diverse and range from issues of long-term health, food and water supply to rapid humanitarian aid in the event of a disaster and in acute crisis regions. The main topics are:

health and prevention

Rescue and ambulance transport

children, youth and families

Seniors

Disabled Assistance

livelihood assistance

First aid

Disaster Preparedness

anticipatory humanitarian aid (e.g. before an impending disaster occurs)

humanitarian aid and care

health crises

health care

cash benefits

Resilience (ie support for those affected to overcome crises on their own)

drinking water supply

refugee aid etc.

Red Cross – the financing

In Germany, the DRK is involved both as a national aid organization and in welfare work. Its tasks are civil and disaster relief, medical and rescue services, search service, blood donation service, voluntary service and various areas of social work such as care for the elderly, help for the disabled, child, youth and family help or health promotion. The DRK is financed by its millions of members and by regular donations. But the federal, state and local governments make a significant contribution by providing earmarked funds for tasks that are in the public interest. Another part of the financing comes from the reimbursement of costs from the statutory social and health insurance institutions. Despite this funding, the Red Cross is not a state organization and without the commitment of the many volunteers its existence would not be secured.