Giulia Ligresti, the mockery of compensation. Much less than expected

Giulia Ligresti it was compensated for “unjust detention“. The judges of the Court of Milan at the end of a very long judicial procedure. There daughter of the builder and insurer Salvatore Ligresti – we read in the Corriere della Sera – he negotiated a pain for some offenses judged later non-existent from the judgments they have in 2015 his brother Paolo acquitted and triggered the review of his sister’s sentence and finally her acquittal in 2019. Now the Milanese judges respond with a “no” (to indemnify Ligresti for judicial error), and with a “yes” to compensate her instead for unjust detention: but only for i 16 days of custody precautionary in prison in 2013, e not also for 50 days from domiciliary subsequent to the request to settle, and even less for i 20 days in jail in 2018.

Will receive 16 thousand euros for the 16 days spent in prison in 2013, nothing for all the rest of the sentences served between home And cell. Ligresti – continues the Courier – asked to be compensated with 1.3 million both for judicial error and for unjust detention, and the issue was whether or not having negotiated was one of those “malicious behavior or grossly negligentWhich by law exclude compensation. And in fact the Court of Appeal denies relief to the judicial error because the plea bargain “is unequivocal manifestation of will of the accused“and” presupposes his implicit acknowledgment of responsibility“.

