Abu Dhabi (Etihad) Abu Dhabi Airports announced its plans to renew and expand the runway of Al Bateen Executive Airport, with the aim of enhancing the levels of operational safety and enabling the airport to accommodate larger aircraft. Due to the renovation and expansion works that will continue from May 11 to July 2022, the airport will receive helicopters only during that period. Abu Dhabi Airports will remain in close contact with customers and relevant stakeholders to ensure that any disruption is minimal, with the runway returning to full service on July 21, 2022.