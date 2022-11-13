Gabriella Herrera She was removed from “El gran show” for breaching the program’s contract. Great surprise was generated by her absence at the beginning of the seventh gala, this November 12. In the middle of the program, Gisela Valcárcel revealed her reasons, alleging that the dancer had ignored the conditions of working on her dance reality show.

“Señito” maintained that she breached the confidentiality agreement by declaring to another medium. As you remember, the young spoke for the cameras of “Love and fire”, Willax space hosted by Rodrigo González and Gigi Mitre.

“The rule is very easy, there is nothing extraordinary about it. Someone who works on a channel should be careful not to declare to others, and that is a rule set in this channel”, said the mother of Ethel Pozo.

Gabriella Herrera. Photo: Composition/Capture America TV/Broadcast

Gisela had already warned Gabriela Herrera

He pointed out that he had already overlooked one of his mistakes, but this time he did not forgive himself. “Gabriela had already declared once, I spoke with her and I told him: ‘Please don’t let it happen again ‘” he stressed.

Beyond the dismissal notice, Gisela Valcárcel wished the dancer the best of success. She commented that she felt grateful for her participation and dedication in each edition of “The Great Show”.

Did Gabriela Herrera criticize Gisela in “Love and Fire”?

Gabriela Herrera appeared on Tuesday, November 8 in “Love and fire”. In a chat with Gigi and Rodrigo, she would have sent a hint to Gisela Valcárcel.

“I do not like to pretend that I am the good one, that I do love them all and behind I am the bad one in the story,” she said at the beginning of her speech.

“You guys they think they are the calm ones, the good ones, the calm waters. they are the worst They are the most wolfish and the fiercest with people, “he added. Along these lines, he stressed that what is seen on TV does not define the person.

Gabriela Herrera shares a message after leaving “The Great Show”

After being eliminated from “The Great Show” for declaring for “Love and Fire”, Gabriela Herrera shared a curious message on her social networks.

“Use this crisis to grow. Hold on tight, don’t let yourself be defeated. Some paths are broken so that better ones can appear. You’re going to be fine,” her Instagram story reads.