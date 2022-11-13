“rick and morty”, the series created by Dan Harmon, launched a sixth season full of surprises and emotions. However, it took a short hiatus after the release of its ninth episode.

Since then, fans have been wondering when the Adult Swim show will resume, and here’s everything you need to know about the sixth episode.

What happened in chapter 6 of “Rick and Morty 6″?

Without explanation, the dinosaurs, ancient rulers of the Earth, return and change the way society does business. However, Rick did not agree and looked for a new place for these creatures.

When does chapter 7 of “Ricky and Morty 6″ premiere?

Chapter 7 of season 6 of “Rick and Morty” is scheduled to premiere on November 20.

What time to see chapter 7 of “Ricky and Morty 6” by country?

Peru Colombia, Mexico and Ecuador: 10.00 pm

Venezuela, Paraguay and Bolivia: 11.00 pm

Argentina, Uruguay and Chile: 12:00 am the next day.

How to watch season 6 of “Rick and Morty” ONLINE?

New episodes of “Rick and Morty” come out weekly and are available on the HBO Max streaming platform.

“Rick and Morty” continues to surprise fans. Photo: Composite LR/Adult Swim

When was “Rick and Morty” pulled from Netflix?

Netflix stopped having the distribution rights of the animated series since last August 12. After this, they passed into the hands of HBO Max, which now has all the chapters and the fifth season to the liking of its users.

What disability does Morty have?

Morty always had trouble fitting in and keeping up with his school responsibilities. For this reason, several presume that she suffers from a disability, but nothing is confirmed at the moment.