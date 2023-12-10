Gisela Valcárcel He is a very active figure on social networks; However, his sudden departure from digital platforms and, above all, from the world of television has generated curiosity and intrigue. In this regard, the host spoke out and revealed the delicate reason why she no longer appeared in front of cameras. This news has undoubtedly caused concern among her followers. In this note, we tell you What happened to the popular ‘Señito’.

What is the delicate reason why Gisela walked away from TV and networks?

Gisela Valcárcel He said, through a video published on his Instagram account, that he managed to make time to train, even though he has many problems. “I have several things still unresolved, I’m almost unable to dedicate myself to work, to anything, but it’s a good day and I’m not going to stop exercising,” she said at first.

Then, the TV presenter was encouraged to reveal the strong reason why she stopped sharing content on her social platforms as she used to do daily.

“My mom has been a little delicate. She is with me, so that’s why I deactivated a little from networks and a little from everyone. You have to be where your heart tells you to be, I love being with mom and attending to her”said the popular ‘Señorito’who now remains in the care of his mother.

What was Gisela’s last appearance on social networks?

Gisela Valcárcel He made his last publication on his social networks when he traveled to USA to receive the badge and badge that makes her an official member of the Emmy Awards. During her stay in that country, the popular ‘Señito’ visited several places in New York and did not hesitate to share photographs to the delight of her followers. After this post, it was not known what happened to the TV host.

It should be noted that the absence of Valcárcel in the América TV pre-sale It also caused surprise, since she is the producer of several programs that are broadcast on that channel.