Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 10/12/2023 – 10:53

Research carried out by scientists from the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul (UFRGS) and the Federal Technological University of Paraná (UTFPR) showed that, despite Brazil being vast in cultivable land and having one of the main agricultural markets in the world, including the of organic products, there are still flaws in collecting data regarding organic cultivation in the country. The research was published on the 24th in the scientific journal Development and Environment.

The research was based on data from the 2017 Agricultural Census from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), the National Register of Organic Producers (CNPO), carried out by the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply (Mapa), and information on consumption of research by the Organic Promotion Association (Organis) and the Micro and Small Business Support Service (Sebrae).

According to data, between 2003 and 2017, sales of organic products in the country increased four times. In 2020, they expanded by 30%, with a turnover of R$5.8 billion. There are also 953 organic certifications for imported products, from a total of 23 countries, according to data from Mapa. These are foods that come from species characteristic of other countries (such as amaranth, quinoa, apricots, olive oil). The research also revealed that there was a 75% increase in the registration of organic producers in the country in four years (2017 to 2022).

According to the research, 1.28% of the cultivation areas refer to properties with organic agriculture and, of these, 30% are in the Southeast of the country. Estimates indicate that this type of cultivation occupies 0.6% of the country’s agricultural areas, with vegetable production predominating in 36,689 establishments. The other 17,612 establishments are dedicated to animal production, while a smaller portion of 10,389 establishments have organic animal production and vegetable production.

“The offer is not yet clear. The research shows that there is a tendency for demand to increase, but that production will not meet this demand. This is not very clear and needs to be studied further. It is also not clear which products are most in demand,” said UFRGS researcher Andreia Lourenço.

For the researcher, to improve this situation, it is necessary to open more instances of participation in society to build this together with consumers and producers, as these spaces for discussion are essential for the elaboration of public policies suitable for the different contexts existing in the world. Brazil.

“And that they can improve actions that take into account precisely these different contexts, also thinking about actions at different scales. It’s one thing to think on a more local scale, it’s another thing to think on a more regional or territorial scale. That is why it is important to have not only a national policy, but state policies on agroecology and organic production”, stated Andreia.

For Carla Guindani, from the company Raízes do Campo, which operates in the organic family farming sector, there needs to be investment in this sector, mainly for the development of technologies for seed production, which is the basis of this entire process, because It is these families that actually carry out agroecological production in Brazil today. She also highlighted the importance of access to bio-inputs, appropriate machinery and organic food certification.

“Today there is a lot of doubt about marketing and then certifying because it is an expensive process and farmers generally do not have this resource. A certification methodology and incentive could be created without the significant participation of private certifiers that have this high added value,” he said.

According to her, logistics also impacts the price of products, because there is no efficiency in distribution. Another item is the commercialization of organic production, as retailers need to understand the new moment they are experiencing with the growing demand for the consumption of these products.

“Retail needs to increase the space on the shelf to offer agroecological products to the consumer and understand that this segment has added value and that the consumer is looking for this type of product. The price is always the limiting factor and we will reduce the price when there is an increase in consumption. And, when there are appropriate technologies for production, the cost of production decreases, and these foods reach the supermarket and the consumer at a more affordable price.”

She also analyzed that agroecology is the only way left for humanity to stop climate change. “They are there and are proof of the need and urgency to change our consumption habits and relationship with the environment. Deforestation, monocultures and the intensive use of pesticides are increasingly proving to be an unviable model.”

For Carla, changing habits is necessary to create a mechanism and situations in which the relationship with the environment takes place based on preservation and regeneration. “And this leading role is in family farming.”