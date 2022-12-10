The flirtations between Gisela Valcárcel and Facundo González they seem endless. This time, the reality boy and the host watched Argentina’s victory against the Netherlands together in Qatar 2022. The member of “El gran show” effusively lived the penalty shootout after extra time and exultantly celebrated the decisive shot of Lautaro Martínez that earned the albiceleste qualification to the semifinals.

In the midst of this madness, the Argentine hugged and kissed the “little lady” with great emotion, so the moment quickly became viral. However, the presenter demonstrated her “dissatisfaction” with the celebration of the participant in her reality through her networks. “It has been too much (laughs). You went too far, ”said the presenter. VIDEO: Instagram Gisela Valcárcel