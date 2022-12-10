USA.- kayla simmons Until now, she had always worked alone on her social networks or very rarely had content with someone else, until she appeared Danielle Ayala a friend who is also an influencer who came to give the model’s publications a plus and they gave the first sample a few days ago.

It was through the account of instagram from Kayla Simmons where the influencer duo decided to sunbathe tomorrow with a rather characteristic outfit and that is that they both wore a charming swimsuit. That against the light made their figures shine even more.

In the two photos they shared, the one that appeared first was the friend who wore a daring nude ensemble, which contrasted with her flirty tan, as well as her voluptuous charms. For her part, Kayla Simmons decided to wear a swimsuit similar to her friend’s but a little smaller with some nude and brown touches.

The two shots were from the front, leaving her followers wanting to see if her outfit was totally beautiful on both sides. Even so, they achieved great acceptance from the fans who did not complain at all and left more than 33 thousand likes and they continue to increase.