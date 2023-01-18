Thanks to the Scudetto in Italy and goals for the national team, the attacker breaks into the annual standings of l’Equipe: he is 14th. Mbappé is ahead of everyone. There is also Tudor (20th)

There is also an “Italian” among the thirty most influential figures in French football. Italian by adoption obviously, as is Olivier Giroud who, thanks to his goals in the World Cup, but also to the Scudetto with Milan, breaks into the annual ranking drawn up by the newspaper l’Equipe. The Rossoneri striker is placed directly in fourteenth place, in the list dominated by Kylian Mbappé, ahead of coach Didier Deschamps and Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema.

World Cup Goals — It was obviously the goals in Qatar that pushed Giroud. A good four to erase even the silent scene of the other World Cup, the one won in Russia anyway. In the emirate, the Rossoneri broke free allowing France to reach the final, but also giving themselves a historic record at the age of 36: that of goals with the national team, bypassing the myth Thierry Henry. Giroud has climbed to 53 seals, two more than the former gunner, who has dropped to 28th place, losing five positions in the Equipe classification. In short, the attacker made the most of Benzema’s injury (third place), after convincing Deschamps (second place) to trust him and being marginalized at the end of the European Championship. Confidence gained also thanks to the title with Milan. See also Alfredo Talavera would go to the border with Juárez

Women — Obviously dominating the standings is Mbappé, the “boss” according to l’Equipe. From his recent tweet in defense of Zidane, (fifth and after Messi), the descent into hell of federal president Le Graet began, now last, after losing 9 positions. The Parisian can also claim the status of international star, with a nabob contract, worth 90 million per season, bonus and installment of the three-year bonus included. His mother, Fayza Lamari, is in tenth place in a ranking which also includes the Minister of Sport Amelie Oudea-Castera (12), the national team Wendie Renard (22), Kheira Hamraoui, a Parisian star who returned to play after being attacked by criminals, the coach of the Bleues Corinne Diacre and above all Stephanie Frappart, the first female referee to also direct a match in the men’s World Cup. Among the novelties also Igor Tudor, in 20th place, coach of Marseille, third in the standings and only 5 points behind PSG. However, the club from the capital can count on president Al Khelaifi (8), Neymar (16), and sporting director Luis Campos (18). See also Inter play, Barça scores: another knockout for Chivu, but qualification is possible

January 18 – 12:26

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Giroud #world #champions #Rossoneri #among #big #names #French #football