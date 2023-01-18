Dubai Customs indicated that the number of postal parcels handled by the Emirates Post Customs Center; In the year 2022, it reached about 1,880,880 parcels, by providing the best facilities and customs services for postal parcels coming through Emirates Post.

Dubai Customs supports the vital role of postal services in the development of electronic commerce in the UAE. The Emirates Post Customs Center, which is affiliated with the Air Cargo Centers Department, provides its advanced customs services for electronic commerce carried by postal parcels. The center undertakes the completion of the inspection and inspection of these parcels without delay, as well as the completion of their customs data. And obtaining electronic approvals for them with the highest level of quality services and the fastest possible time for completion.

Sultan Saif Al Suwaidi, Director of the Air Cargo Centers Department, pointed out the keenness to develop performance at the Emirates Post Customs Center to keep pace with the expansion witnessed by the country in the field of electronic commerce, stressing the support of human resources capabilities with the best international technologies to inspect and inspect these parcels using the latest smart applications of information technology and artificial intelligence. To ensure the quality of service and the speed of delivery to meet the needs of the increasing increase in electronic commerce in the country.

He said that the customs services provided at the Emirates Post Customs Center are gaining double importance in light of the rapid transformation that global trade is witnessing towards electronic commerce and with the great demand of individuals and consumers to purchase their requirements through international and local platforms for electronic commerce, and therefore to support the state center in these transformations through Facilitating the arrival of goods transported by postal parcels to consumers without delay, to support the selection of global e-commerce companies as a base for their operations from which they launch into regional and international markets.

He explained that the Emirates Post Customs Center is working on completing customs data for materials transported by postal parcels in accordance with the standards of speed in completion in order to achieve smooth access to these materials to customers in a way that guarantees their happiness, so that Dubai remains a primary destination for individuals looking for luxury living and those coming to it from all to enjoy what the emirate provides to those who want it. They live on its land with advanced services that include all aspects of life, the most prominent of which is the ability to easily benefit from the benefits of electronic commerce through the advanced facilities provided by Dubai for this trade.