Lacking the necessary competitive tension and victim of a handful of neglects at the rear that had an unrecognizable Militao as the main protagonist, Real Madrid fell to a thrashing at the hands of a hectic Girona and raised their poor records against the Catalan team, the only rival in the entire history of the League against the one that presents a deficit balance. He has faced the red-and-whites six times in the domestic tournament and in half of them he has ended up kneeling. An unmistakable sign that in Montilivi they have taken the measure of an adversary whose colors Míchel’s centurions took out just when Carlo Ancelotti’s soldiery seemed to have picked up cruising speed ahead of the posh appointments that lie ahead.

Taty Castellanos, the author of a poker game for history, picked up his teammate Stuani’s glove and this time served as the executioner of a team that, with its head set on the Champions League and the Copa del Rey, offered a deplorable image in the stronghold of Girona, a squad without complexes that has an almost impregnable stronghold in Montilivi.

Only Celta, Real Sociedad, Barça and Atlético have managed to storm a fort this season in which Míchel’s block has accumulated five wins in their last six games. The red-and-whites, a Manchester City satellite, showed the way to the owners of the Etihad, who do not have Taty Castellanos but a certain Erling Braut Haaland who also knows how to score goals like hotcakes. Ancelotti’s team has been warned.

Girona Gazzaniga, Arnau, Santi Bueno, Juanpe, Miguel Gutiérrez (Javi Hernández, min. 88), Oriol Romeu, Yan Couto, Iván Martín (Artero, min. 92), Tsygankov (Valery, min. 72), Riquelme (Reinier, min. 88) and Taty Castellanos (Stuani, min. 72). 4 – 2 real Madrid Lunin, Carvajal (Lucas Vázquez, min. 78), Militao, Rüdiger, Nacho (Camavinga, min. 52), Kroos, Valverde, Modric (Tchouaméni, min. 62), Asensio, Rodrygo (Mariano, min. 78) and Vinicius . Goals:

1-0: min. 12, Taty Castellanos. 2-0: min. 24, Taty Castellanos. 2-1: min. 34, Vinicius. 3-1: min. 46, Taty Castellanos. 4-1: min. 62, Taty Castellanos. 4-2: minutes 85, Lucas Vazquez.

Referee:

He admonished Vinicius, Arnau and Militao.

Incidents:

Match corresponding to the 31st day of the League, played in Montilivi before 13,306 spectators.

The Italian introduced five variants compared to the eleven that he had arranged three days earlier against Celta, but everything went wrong. The whites, clinging to Vinicius’ pedaling, took control of the start and were able to take the lead after a heel shot from Rodrygo after Modric’s cross, but Juanpe saved almost on the line. However, it was Girona who hit the first. Riquelme received on the wing, struck from the inside and dismasted the visitor’s rear guard, filtering a pass to Iván Martín. The midfielder held on and served Miguel Gutiérrez behind, who delicately crossed for Taty Castellanos to open his festival by adjusting the net with his head.

The knock spurred on Girona, well sheltered in defense and devastating in attack against a languid rival who received a new corrective immediately. A long delivery from Arnau after a throw-in sent Taty Castellanos into a stampede, who achieved a Homeric feat by passing a more optimistic Militao in the race before beating Lunin from below. It was the beginning of an afternoon to forget about the Brazilian central defender.

without desire of League



Despite being down two goals when half an hour had not even passed, Real Madrid refused to give up, a virtue that not even their staunchest detractor would ever dare to dispute. Vinicius fed the boiler with that fire that nourishes his indefatigable spirit. Muddy and a thousand disputes with the Girona footballers and with the stands, the carioca knew how to lower his heart rate enough to score a slalom in the area that put fear into the body of the local hosts before a cross from Asensio from the right It served the former Flamengo player to close the gap by finishing off with a header.

The setback did not distract a Girona, who far from regretting gave another blow as soon as he returned from the locker room. He struck Yan Couto from the right without the pessimistic Nacho managing to put the stocks on him and released a tense cross that Taty Castellanos holed out, once again taking advantage of the defensive laxity of Ancelotti’s team.

Despite the rent, the locals, inflamed, kept their foot on the accelerator, so Ancelotti turned to Camavinga with the aim of having the Frenchman block the left-handed flank and provide extra energy. But it was useless this time for the Italian to take his Ferrari out of the garage because Castellanos enlarged the wound, winning again the game against an unrecognizable Militao to seal the fourth head. Lucas Vázquez discounted in the final stretch, assisted by Vinicius, but the Galician’s goal barely made up the mess for a Real Madrid that no longer has time for the League.