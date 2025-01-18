García Pimienta’s Sevilla has not tasted victory for more than a month, and it seems to have deflated dangerously just when everyone in Nervión was waiting for a small step forward for the team to chase away another season of tedium. If football has that strange ability to sow mistrust at the first opportunity with coaches and consolidated projects, it would not be any less with a Pimienta who has been in a house in a state of turmoil like Sevilla’s for ‘four moments’. The Catalan coach is already being looked at with a magnifying glass. The last victory over Celta on December 14 at the Sánchez-Pizjuán (1-0) is increasingly further away. Since then, Sevilla has committed its usual ‘bañito’ at the Bernabéu (4-2), an embarrassing cup elimination in Almería (4-1) and a clearly insufficient draw at home against bottom club Valencia (1-1 ). Points and motivation are needed, because those behind are putting pressure little by little and what is a dull season to date can end up turning catastrophic. Hence the importance of today’s duel against Girona in Montilivi. The people from Girona, eighth in the table, are not the fearsome squad of last year that finished the league championship alongside the two greats on the podium, although they improve noticeably with the passage of the days and re-present their candidacy in the fight for European positions. Against Sevilla FC, in fact, Míchel’s team seeks to extend its good streak with a third consecutive victory in the domestic tournament that would boost its aspirations. Those of Pimienta, for their part, need to recover the good feelings as soon as possible and remove doubts about the group and the coach, after another turbulent meeting at the corporate level and the scandal that occurred this week regarding the youth squad Kike Salas for an alleged rigging betting in your close circle. The defender is called up and has traveled to Girona. Another thing will be his role in the game. Everything indicates that he will start from the bench and Pedrosa will occupy the left back. The points, in short, are needed to escape from the lower-middle zone of the classification and, above all, to face the second round of LaLiga EA with more optimism Sports that starts today in Montilivi for the Sevillistas. The precedents don’t help either… the worst imaginable against the Catalan team: Sevilla FC has lost the last six games it has played against Girona, the most recent setback being the duel in the first round of this season between both teams at the Sánchez -Pizjuán, in which García Pimienta’s team were beaten 0-2 with goals from Iván Martín and Abel Ruiz. To find Sevilla’s last victory against the people of Girona, we must go back to December 16, 2018, with Pablo Machín, formerly of Girona, precisely, leading the Sevilla bench. Banega and Sarabia scored the 2-0 goals that concluded the duel at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán. Xavi García Pimienta recovers Chidera Ejuke after his injury. The Nigerian returns to the list three months after injuring his hamstring in the clash against FC Barcelona in Montjuic on matchday 10. However, Nianzou, Barco and Iheanacho remain out. The Argentine full-back is still waiting for Brighton to close his new destination, while Iheanacho, who is also being moved on the market, has only been able to complete one training session after putting his discomfort behind him and does not make it to the match. The possible entry of signing Rubén Vargas into the starting eleven will cause the relocation of Saúl to a midfield where Agoumé, Sow and Lokonga are fighting for the other two positions. The first is the one with the most votes to go to the bench. «Sevilla is a direct rival»In Girona, Míchel will not be able to count on the suspended Yangel Herrera or the injured Bojan Miovski, who is still recovering from his ankle discomfort. For his part, Miguel Gutiérrez, pending his evolution until the last minute, could be included in the call that the Madrid coach will offer today, who recovers Asprilla and Portu as interesting alternatives on the bench. As for the starting eleven, Oriol Romeu will take Herrera’s place in midfield. Viktor Tsygankov and Asprilla himself also have options to enter if Miguel Gutiérrez does not arrive in time. Sign of the previous Girona FC Gazzaniga; Arnau, David López, Krejci, Blind; Oriol Romeu, Iván Martín, Van de Beek; Bryan Gil, Miguel Gutiérrez and Abel Ruiz. Sevilla FC Nyland; Carmona, Badé, Gudelj, Pedrosa; Lokonga, Sow, Saul; Lukebakio, Rubén Vargas and Isaac Romero. Referee Martínez Munuera (Valencian Committee). Montilivi Stadium. Time / TV 14.00 / DAZN. In a press conference, Míchel praised his opponent before the duel: «Sevilla is a direct rival for Europe. I think they have a great coaching staff that makes them play the ball. Possession is important for them and they close down the rival with the mentality of being protagonists on the field. They have differential players like Lukebakio. It is true that they have not won their last three games, but it will be a very difficult and very complicated match for us.

