We are crazy about the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, you should know that. The fake shifting, the simulated sounds: everything seems to work well here. It is not without reason that we named the 5 N Car of the Year 2023. You would almost wonder how you can make the car even better. Hyundai is now trying to do this itself by offering a kind of body kit for the Ioniq 5 N.

The N division has already marketed 'customer tuning parts' for petrol cars in the past, but will now also do so for EVs, starting with the Ioniq 5 N. During the car fair in Japan, the Korean brand will present the See Ioniq 5 N NPX1. This is a concept car that carries several new parts.

What is included in the body kit for the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N?

Words like 'subtle' and 'minimalist' have been thrown out the window for the extra carbon fiber parts. Hyundai adds a fairly large roof spoiler, but the most striking feature is the diffuser that eats up the entire rear bumper. There is also a new front bumper, splitter, side skirts and wheels made of carbon.

In addition to the cosmetic changes, the NPX1 also has new brake pads and is slightly lower. No images have been released of the interior, but there is said to be more Alcantara and bucket seats. That's what we believe. All in all, it is really cool that Hyundai is doing this itself and not waiting for a German company to get hold of the Ioniq 5 N.

At some point in the 'near future' you might be able to buy the performance parts. That moment should take place sometime in 2024. Until then, Hyundai N will continue with the developments. Ultimately, additional parts should be available for all N models. By the way, the modified Ioniq 5 is the only N model that you can now buy in the Netherlands.