Parents who teach their children to shoot and dildo guns, the ridiculous defense of weapons that YouTube shows

“If anyone enters my house, they will be shot.” One might think that that phrase was said by Donald Trump. A boutade more of the many that he releases. However, it was Kamala Harris, the Democratic candidate in the last election, who told Oprah Winfrey in an interview. Harris would later laugh and acknowledge that he possibly shouldn’t have said it. It wasn’t a coincidence. The US position towards weapons is clear, and covers the entire ideological spectrum.

She is not the first Democrat to do so. Nor will it be the last. A few years earlier it was Joe Biden who, when asked about his position on weapons, stated that what he recommended was buying a double-barreled shotgun rather than an assault rifle and shooting twice in the air if someone wanted to enter your house. Then, to top it off, he said that it was also “easier to aim and use and it doesn’t take 30 bullets for you to defend yourself.”

This speech, accompanied by a parody song, is one of the numerous videos that appear in the documentary From my cold dead handsby Javier Horcajada Fontecha, who builds a brutal critique of gun ownership in the US by compiling, ordering, and giving meaning to many of the publications he found on YouTube on the subject. There is no voiceover. There are no talking heads. Just Americans showing their unbridled, and in the end, ridiculous, passion for their guns.

The succession of moments is as surreal as it is terrifying. Parents who give their children bulletproof vests, who teach them to shoot, who give them weapons. Guns that shoot dildos. Men comparing their women to their rifles. Gentlemen who cook bacon with the heat of their gun… What on this side of the pond is a moment that resonates as parody, is not there. It’s them showing themselves. There are, in fact, hardly any political speeches, because there is no need to reduce to absurdity the motivations and arguments offered by the two YouTubers who act as the guiding thread of the film. The only one who appears is Biden, to make clear the hypocrisy of the Democrats.

Another well-known face, perhaps one of the few, is that of Charlton Heston, to whom they owe the title of the documentary, the mythical phrase he uttered at the National Rifle Association, when, wielding his 1866 Winchester, he told the Democrats and activists anti-gun: “They will only take it from my cold, dead hands.” Evidently, he was referring to his weapon.

The delirious speech also appeared in Bowling for Columbinethe Michael Moore film that always flew over Horcajada’s mind to try to distance himself as much as possible. “When you think about weapons there is always Bowling for Columbine like the definitive movie, but my movie is about how these people see themselves and represent themselves. 20 years ago there was no Facebook, the networks were in their infancy and now I can talk about the same topic, but in a different way,” he explains.

The flame that ignited the project came in the pandemic. Many hours of free time “wasted on YouTube” and a video that caught his attention, that of some children with weapons. He started searching more and realized “there was a whole world of guns on YouTube.” “Among the videos of songs with weapons, of cooking things, with weapons, of praying with weapons, there are like 8,000 million subgenres,” he says.





The viewer falls into the same reflection that the filmmaker had when he saw those kids holding a gun: “If these people grow up like this, what is going to happen to us in 20 years? Because that is going to get worse, and because depending on the existence of one president or another, it becomes more or less exacerbated. “These kids are being raised like this and now they’re going to have a pro-gun president like Trump, and I think that’s what’s really disturbing.”

The decision of the absence of a narrator has something aesthetic, but also because he believed that “the videos were so obvious that a narrator did not contribute anything.” “Even if there isn’t, in the end I put together the videos, and I have a fairly wide margin to set the tone a little. The tone is that of the videos that make up the film, but in some way it is magnified,” he analyzes.

The assembly was complicated, but he always had a clear idea, which was that “we had to start and end with the American anthem.” “In between I had no idea, but as I watched videos I noticed that there were certain patterns that were repeated. There were many videos of people singing, of people cooking, of religious themes, of men showing muscle and with their weapons. But it was when I found the one about the two ex-marines who tell the ten arguments, which according to them are irrefutable and super solid, that I knew how I was going to do it, dividing it into thematic blocks,” he underlines about a montage of more than 8,665 hours of material.

One of the patterns that was repeated was that many of the people who appear with their guns are quick to add that they “don’t get involved in politics, that they only love guns.” “As if that weren’t already politics, as if everything weren’t political…”, the filmmaker settles on a topic that permeates the entire society and that he believes has to do with the founding myths of his history such as the Lone Ranger or those cowboys that showed western movies: “The problem with myths is that these people believe in them literally and are not aware that they are exaggerations and that they have a dark side. They literally believe that they brought civilization, and now they believe that the Government is evil, it controls them and they have to defend themselves.”