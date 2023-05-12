Davide Bais prevailed in the seventh stage of the Italy spin, which took place this Friday between Capua and Gran Sasso D’Italiaa goal located at 2,130 meters high, after ascending 26 kilometers and an average of 3.4 percent inclination, in which the Colombians went up in the general classification.

The mountain loomed on this day and there was a battle in the main group in the last kilometers, which were truly high caliber.

From the first exchange they tried to escape, but it was not easy, the day was long, tortuous and it was not good for them to delay.

The fight

However, Davide Bais, Simone Petilli and Karel Vacek They were the ones who got the best dividends and went on the break.

The difference came to exceed 12 minutes and fell as the kilometers were devoured.

The truth is that in the main lot there was no battle until the last six kilometers, which were the steepest.

Bais in the end had a little more energy to prevail in the fraction, the calls to dispute the general did not hurt and Andreas Leknessund follow the leader

Of the Colombians stood out Santiago Buitrago and Einer Rubio, who arrived in the group next to Evenepoel and Roglic.

This Saturday, the eighth day will take place between Terni and Fossombrone207 km, with three mountain passes of a lesser category.