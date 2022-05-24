The Giro d’Italia continues its march and the decisive week has high mountain stages on the menu and the final time trial in Verona.

Although the number one favorite is the Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz (Ineos)pink jersey of a general that compresses the first 5 in one minute, the predictions are still open.

(Mourning in national cycling: former Colombian champion found dead)

(Nairo Quintana, pros and cons of a possible move to Astana: analysis)

overall tight

But all doubts are not cleared regarding the cyclist from Carchen. Although his team dominated the race in the first week, in the second he showed serious cracks. Carapaz took on the most demanding mountain stages alone, in inferiority.

In second place is the Australian Jai Hindley (Bora), just three seconds behind Carapaz. The ultralight “aussie” is no stranger, he was second in the 2020 Giro and has just won the Blockhaus stage.

The hope

Mikel Landa, from fourth place 59 seconds behind Carapaz, he knows that he is facing one of the last trains to hit the blow that many expect and that does not arrive.

Opportunities are running out, and Murgia has a theoretically favorable outlook, with demanding mountain stages and affordable differences.



The Bahrain leader is clear that his Giro “begins”. So far it has left some doubts, especially due to the difficulties shown in the Superga stage to follow the best when one of them made a change of pace.

terrible week

On Wednesday there is wood: the Tonale, not scoring, to warm up at the start (8.6 km at 6.3)and then Giovo (3rd, 5.9 km to 6.8), Vetriolo (1st, 11.8 km to 7.7) and Monterovere (1st, 8.8 km to 9.6) with the summit just 8 km from the arrival in Lavarone.

Photo: Archive / WEATHER

On Thursday there will be a break with the stage between Borgo Valsugana and Treviso, of 152 km, without meaning that it is a pleasant walk, as it has leg-breaking sections.

The last weekend will be decisive. On Friday between Marano Lagunare and Santuario de Castelmonte there will be four ascents, including the passage through Slovenia, with the Kolovrat (1st, 10.4 km to 8th and the arrival at the top of the Sanctuary (2nd, 7.3 km to 6th).

On Saturday, a 167 km day between Belluno and La Marmolada (Passo Fedaia) with three very serious climbs, the San Pellegrino (1st, 9.6 km to 8), the Pordoi (Special Category, Cima Coppi, 11.9 km to 6.6), with the summit at 2,236 meters, and the final in Marmolada (1st, 12, 9 km to 7.8).

Photo: Archive / WEATHER

The race will close on Sunday 29 with an individual time trial known by almost everyone, 17 kilometers in Verona with the climb to Torrecella Massimiliana and the final in the Arena, where Richard Carapaz entered victorious in 2019.

Photo: Archive / WEATHER

The Giro enters a week of strong emotions.

(Luis Díaz: impressive numbers in just 13 games with Liverpool)

(Video: Aston Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen infamously assaulted)

EFE