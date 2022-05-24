The Shark smiles for the ranking that improves. The pink jersey: “I thought I’d win the sprint for third place”

“I gave in on the last part of the climb, then I went into management. The pace imposed by Bahrain was really high and nothing, that’s okay.” Vincenzo Nibali sees the glass as half full, gaining three positions in the general classification at the end of the 16th stage, from 8th to 5th. “I got here that I was better, today I paid and let’s see for the next stages. But it’s difficult, because one day one goes strong and one day another”. Nibali is now fifth at 3’40 ” from Carapaz.

The stage winner – “I had some problems during the stage. I dropped the chain, then I had cramps but I never gave up. I’m happy to be able to take off my teammates on the last climb and get to the finish alone. I have always said that my greatest result would have been to win a stage in the Giro d’Italia and now I am too happy to have succeeded! “. Jan Hirt said it just seconds after crossing the finish line as winner at Aprica. See also LIVE Giro d'Italia, 3rd stage: from 12.40 the start from Kaposvar, watch out for the sprinters

Carapaz in control – Finally, the comment of the pink jersey, Richard Carapaz: “It was a tough stage and in the end I have to say that I’m happy. I thought I’d win the sprint for third place and get the bonus. Even if I didn’t succeed, this is still a good day for me. It’s true, I lost a few seconds from Hindley but I gained more on Almeida so the balance is positive “.

