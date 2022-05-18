The Giro d’Italia meets this Wednesday an ideal fraction for packers, section that runs between Santarcangelo di Romagna and Reggio Emilia, 203 kilometers long.

The truth is that many emotions are not expected in the stage, but in cycling it is not known which day will be the most complicated.

(Biniam Girmay: the story of the first Afro to win the Giro d’Italia)

(Biniam Girmay: unusual withdrawal from the Giro d’Italia 2022)

The Colombian Fernando Gaviria, the French Arnaud Demare, the Dutch Mathieu van der Poel or the Australian Caleb Ewan are the great candidates for the partial victory.

The fraction began with a little encouraging news. The retirement of Biniam Girmay, winner of the tenth stage of the Giro, is announced who as a precaution did not take the start, after on the podium the cork of the champagne bottle shot out and hit him in the left eye.

As is normal these days, the getaway is the order of the day. This time the protagonists are Luca Rastelli and Filippo Tagliani.

The difference of the pointers is 3 minutes 40 seconds over the group of the leader, Juan Pedro López, who has taken things slowly.

The two pointers open more gap, and the difference is 4 minutes 50 seconds.

There are 100 kilometers to go and the difference drops to 1 minute 30 seconds. The Packers’ teams don’t want a surprise.

The escape is over, but in the group there are many movements. 75 km on arrival.

Richard Carapaz wins three bonus seconds and tied for second place overall with Joao Almeida.