Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Tennis Finland’s Anastasia Kulikova is just one win away from the French Open

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 18, 2022
in World Europe
Kulikova won the first place in the qualifiers.

Finland the number one player in women’s tennis Anastasia Kulikova survived the third, final round of qualifiers in the French Open. Kulikova defeated the Russian in the second round Anastasia Potapovan 5–7, 7–6 (7–5), 6–3.

The victory was tasty for Kulikova, who was ranked 193 on the world singles list, as Potapova, who was ranked No. 1 in the qualifiers, is 78th on the list. The match lasted two hours and 43 minutes.

Kulikova lost the opening round, and Potapova already had a match ball in the second round, but the Finn leveled the rounds to 1–1 with his victory in the playoffs. In the third set, Kulikova broke his opponent’s pass twice.

Kulikova will face Belgium, which ranks 170th on the world list in the third qualifying round Ysaline Bonaventure.

Recommended

