From titles that we were already expecting and rumored for months, to some new intellectual properties, there is no doubt that it was a good show. That is why today we decided to bring you this Top 5 with the best revelations that this recent Playstation Showcase had.

Number 5. The remake of Snake Eater was one of the best surprises of the PlayStation Showcase

Almost halfway through the entire presentation began a mysterious CGI trailer who took us through a mysterious jungle. Everything to finally see the glorious face of Naked Snake confirming the arrival of this remake.

Source: Konami

The official name is Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. Although no gameplay elements were shown, it was mentioned that it will be a fairly faithful recreation of the original, with a few additions. As if that were not enough, it was announced that the first three games in the Metal Gear Solid saga will arrive on PlayStation 5 during the fall of 2023.

So fans of this franchise already have a reason to be excited for the future. It should be noted that the remake not only comes to PlayStation 5, but also to PC and Xbox Series

Number 4. Phantom Blade 0

One of the first reveals of the PlayStation Showcase came with Phantom Blade 0. A new action title with samurai that seems quite entertaining. What was shown about the story was very little but it was enough to leave us intrigued by this new intellectual property.

Source: Cruelman Studio

To further increase the excitement, his combat is quite fluid and colorful. In addition to apparently there will be quite creative action scenes with stunning graphics. At the moment we don’t know for sure when it will arrive, but it seems that we have a new title to add to our radar. Hopefully it won’t be long before they reveal more details.

Number 3. Assassin’s Creed Mirage and its gameplay at PlayStation Showcase

Another big surprise at the PlayStation Showcase came from the Assassin’s Creed saga with its new installment that will be known as Mirage. During this event we finally had the opportunity to see the gameplay of this title. As promised in their presentation, it shows that we will return to the classic gameplay of the first installments.

Source: Ubisoft

It seems stealth and tools will be back in the spotlight. Not to mention that the new setting really takes us back to those days where we played with Altair. In addition to showing off its gameplay, we already know when to expect Assassin’s Creed Mirage as it was announced to be coming on October 12 and will be multi-platform.

Number 2. Alan Wake II

Although again not an exclusive, the reveal of the gameplay of Alan Wake II it was one of the most exciting points of the Playstation Showcase. The new trailer let us see what its gameplay will be like. It immediately became noticeable that it will be creepier than the original and that light will continue to be our great ally.

Source: Remedy

We were also made aware that we will have two protagonists with the writer and a mysterious police officer. We can’t wait to see how both stories connect. Perhaps the best of all the advance was the revelation of the arrival date of this long-awaited sequel, which will be available from October 17 for PS5, PC and Xbox Series X / S.

Number 1. Spider-Man 2 was an excellent way to close the PlayStation Showcase

It seems that the PlayStation Showcase decided to save the best for last, since it was precisely the gameplay of Spider-Man 2 that closed the event. In this we could see Peter Parker using the black suit to attack his rivals more aggressively. Which apparently will be very necessary since he will be facing Kraven and his unscrupulous hunters this time.

Source: Insomniac Games

Another pleasant surprise was seeing what we can switch between controlling Peter and controlling Miles Morales with the push of a button. Which could give us quite an interesting gaming experience. The gameplay of Spider-Man 2 was full of exciting moments and some unexpected appearances. Which makes us already want to have it in our hands, although we still do not know how certain when it will arrive. Since a window was simply announced for the fall of this year. Will it be another of the October games?

The PlayStation Showcase was full of great announcements. However, these were the ones that in our opinion were the most exciting. Do you agree with our top? What revelation did you find most interesting? Tell us in the comments!

