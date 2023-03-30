the parents of one 4-year-old girl who was seriously injured when a pole fell on her of a telephone chain that was allegedly knocked down by a freight truck in the municipality of Guadalupe, Nuevo León, point out that his daughter remains serious in a hospital fighting for his life, and demand that the authorities do justice for this case.

On March 2 of this year, Keylin Valeria “N” was injured when the pole fell on him near a kindergarten located in the Zertuche neighborhood, after the driver of a truck was allegedly speeding and did not realize that one of the cables got caught in the unit, and this caused at least three poles to fall.

The minor was walking along the sidewalk accompanied by her grandmother after having left the kindergarten and they were heading home, when a pole fell on him.

Since that day, the minor has remained hospitalized, has needed blood transfusions, and has even been operated on multiple times due to the seriousness of her injuries.

Edilberto V., Keylin’s father, published a video yesterday through Facebook, from outside the Social Security Hospital 33 where his daughter is, and he mentioned that the authorities have not done anything about it, since the experts indicate that the telephony is to blame for having low cables.

He further said that the driver allegedly responsible was released three days after the accident.

“What makes me most unworthy is that the person in charge has not taken the time to come, at least to apologize. Neither the driver, nor the owner of the truck, nor the insurer (…), there is a complaint filed with the Public Ministry of Guadalupe, they turned a blind eye,” said the father of the minor.

He also pointed out that his daughter remains serious in the hospital and the doctors only give him bad news.

"They had to hospitalize her in an emergency due to her injuries, she has skull fractures, bruises and her state of health right now is serious," said the father, obviously distressed,