Maritere Braschione of the best-known hosts on Peruvian television, recently got married in an exclusive and emotional ceremony with her partner Guillermo Acha and this did not go unnoticed in programs like “Magaly TV, the firm” and “love and fire” who speculated on a possible exchange to pay for all the luxuries and details that the marriage had. In the following note know all the details.

it was precisely Magaly Medina who revealed some expenses that the new married couple would have made, and affirmed that there was an exchange; However, Maritere denied this version of the host of ATV.

What did Maritere Braschi say about her wedding?

The ex-conductor of ATV, Pan American Television and currently in latin television She did not remain silent and assured that she paid for everything. “Things have cost me, I have paid for them, they have cost me my money. It has been a marriage that, obviously, in which we have invested. We wanted it to turn out nice, for the guests to be happy and I have not labeled everyone either , I have only tagged the people I love and who are my friends,” added the 59-year-old journalist in “Magaly TV, the firm”.

Even the designer of the dresses, Cynthia VigilClarified that maritere She is already a long-standing customer and everything was cancelled, so there was no exchange of any kind. This after Magaly said that the main dress of the brand new wife cost 2,800 dollars, while the second 2,000 dollars with a tiara of 1,000 soles.

What did the wedding planner say about Maritere Braschi’s wedding?

To further reconfirm this version, the wedding planner Olive Pilar assured that the historical conductor of latin Together with her husband, they fully paid for the wedding, as well as the celebration with a live orchestra and several tables of snacks.

“Honestly, with me there has been no exchange, neither with the catering, nor with the location. Failure Munoz It has been paid, the DJ has been paid, photos, videos, everything has been paid, the flowers are part of the decoration,” he said.

Maritere Braschi: which celebrities attended your wedding?

Maritere Braschi and her husband had various Latina figures as guests: Lorena Álvarez and her husband Álvaro Sarria; Pedro Tenorio and his wife Ada Li Chu; Fatima Aguilar, Lourdes Tupac Yupanqui; Martin Riepl and Olga Zumarán.

Maritere Braschi and Guillermo Acha: how was your first dance as newlyweds?

The driver Maritere Braschi and Guillermo Acha He delighted his guests with his first dance after giving the long-awaited yes. The couple danced “Blue Danube”.

Who is Guillermo Acha, the husband of Maritere Braschi?

Guillermo Acha He is the current husband of Maritere Braschi. He is an industrial engineer by profession and works as a manager at Ferromet Trading, which is dedicated to trading steel worldwide.