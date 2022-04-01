Friday, April 1, 2022
Girl gave birth while being treated for stomach pain; father, detained

April 1, 2022
sexual abuse of minors

The girl went to the Mosconi General Hospital in Argentina.

The father would have abused the minor. The newborn she had to be transferred to another hospital.

​​In Argentina, a 12-year-old girl went to the Mosconi General Hospital, in the province of Salta, because she had severe stomach pain. Her youngest, who was accompanied by her mother, was surprised that she was giving birth.
Upon examination, doctors confirmed that she was heavily pregnant and was in labor.

The girl, who had allegedly been the victim of repeated sexual abuse by her father, confessed that she did not know she was pregnant.

According to the statements of Carolina Serrano, director of the hospital, to the national media ‘Cadena 3’, the baby was born premature at 34 weeks and was a 2.7 kilo girl, who had to be transferred to another hospital because she needed neonatal services.

Both the health center and the mother filed a lawsuit against the girl’s father, the alleged perpetrator of the sexual attacks.

The man, who has already been captured, will be charged with a sexual crime with carnal access aggravated by the bond with his daughter.

In addition, the authorities requested DNA samples to corroborate the version told by the victim’s mother.

