Culiacán, Sinaloa.- Yes, the works to improve the streets where the metrobus will circulatesaid the state secretary of Public Works in Sinaloa, José Luis Zavala Cabanillas, when questioned on the subject.

These works have not yet been put out to tender because they are in talks with Banobras so that the first stage, which requires an investment of one thousand 200 million pesos, it is reduced to 600 million. No adjustments can be made to this project because, otherwise, it would be cancelled. The State Government has already anticipated part of this resource, he explained.

In Culiacán, the State Government plans to pave 15 streets this year.

The metrobus project is a campaign promise of Mayor Jesús Estrada Ferreiro, but many citizens reject it, since they consider that other roads in the city should be improved first, in addition to paving more streets.

The State Government plans to pave 15 streets this year, some in central areas and for this around 40 million pesos will be invested. On this issue, Governor Rubén Rocha explained that his administration will carry out various works and beautify Culiacán due to the lack of work of Mayor Jesús Estrada Ferreiro.

Zavala Cabanillas also indicated that they are working on the Public Works Law, which requires an in-depth review and that the deputies make modifications to it because, as it is currently operating, it is taking a long time in relation to the tender. of the works and the beginning of the works.

“If we do a tender, it would take 45 days to start the work, and that’s a long time. They want to reduce it to one month, that Congress help us to shorten the times, ”she detailed.

According to the official, there is currently a lot of transparency regarding the bidding and awarding of projects, but various modifications to the law are required in order to benefit both the builders and the citizens who are going to enjoy the works.