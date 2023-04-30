Colombia.- There are students who recognize that fulfilling a dream in which they received the support and help of their parents, decide to thank them in ways that move everyone on social networks, like this time when a girl after finishing her degree decided to do a tender gesture with their parents; action destroyed everyone on TikTok.

The event went viral due to the reaction of the parents of the just gruaduatedbecause they were moved because the young woman made them feel part of her achievement in a very striking way that stole the hearts of Internet users.

It was through the social network of Chinese origin, where the account ‘@paulaa0816’, recognized the help and effort of her parents in giving her the opportunity to study, since they had to go through many obstacles to be able to cover the economic expenses.

Ximena Triviño released a series of videos in which she shared that thanks to her effort and courage, she has been able to fulfill her great dreams, including graduating from the Minuto de Dios University Corporation, in Bogotá, Colombia.

Therefore, when finishing the career of Social Sciences, He gave his recognition to mom, and his dad put the cape on him, When making the tender gesture, the happiness of the gentlemen was seen in the viral video, who could not help but feel emotional.

Finally, in the clip that has the song “Brindis” by the artist Thalía in the background, the creator of the content added: “We did it together. Seeing their little faces makes up for everything that this long road was… Thank you for never leaving me ! And thanks to life for giving me the joy of living this moment with you.”

Given the appreciation of the young graduate, Internet users pointed out in the comment box: “I congratulate you, my heart moved, what a beautiful family you have”, “This video made me choke up.”