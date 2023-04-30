Mexico.- After the confirmation of the exit definitive of Juan Soler of the morning program of Image Television, ‘The sun comes out‘, certain personalities have begun to emerge who could be the replacement of the famous soap opera actor.

Among the names that stand out the most is that of Ernesto Laguardia, who already has experience as a morning show host, and many have supported the idea that he can join the show.

In fact, the journalist alex kaffie He expressed his desire for Laguardia to join the show to replace his colleague, remarking that he has an advantage over several others who could cover the place that belonged to the protagonist of ‘When I fall in love’.

However, Alex also pointed out that until now the executives of the television house or the production company of the morning have not asked his opinion on the subject, but he considers that Ernesto Laguardia is the best option.

“Neither Alejandra Luck, producer of Sale el Sol, nor the powerful executives of Imagen Televisión have requested my opinion, however I propose the protagonist, among others, of the telenovela Quinceañera, to occupy the place that Mauricio Barcelata also had. Ernesto Laguardia has the advantage that he was already the host of a morning newscast (Today) ”, the famous wrote in a well-known national media.

It should be noted that after half a year of working for ‘Sale el Sol’, Juan Soler said goodbye to the weekly program on the verge of tearspointing out that he will not forget the beautiful experience he had with his colleagues.

“When I began the adventure to work six months with you, I never imagined what I was going to find. I learned to love partners that I had not seen before, I learned to respect partners, ”she said.

For many there is no doubt that Ernesto Laguardia could be a great candidate to be Soler’s replacement, due to the extensive experience he has as a presenter, especially for having worked for 10 years on the Televisa morning show, ‘Hoy’.