Giovanni Tiberi died at the age of 49 yesterday morning. The former player of Ternana was struck by a sudden illness in his bar in Ostia

Mourning in the world of football. Giovanni Tiberiformer striker of the Terni, died yesterday morning 3 April 2022 at the age of 49. The footballer was 49 years old and was struck by a sudden illness in the bar he had taken over in Ostia after hanging up his boots. The lifeless body of Giovanni Tiberi he was found by agents of the local police station after a request for intervention by the firefighters who had forced the entrance to the closed bar from the inside. Tiberi leaves three children and his wife Marzia.

Giovanni Tiberi is remembered for the late header scored in 1998 against Turin with the shirt of Terni. In the Umbrian team, which he decided to pay homage with a tattoo, he spent the period from 1997 to 2000. During his career he wore the shirts of Chieti, Pistoiese, Palazzolo, Imolese, Fano, Triestina, Ternana, Cosenza, Livorno, Reggiana, Fermana , Catanzaro, Aprilia, Ancona, Latina and Viterberse, with whom he ended his football career in 2008.

“He passed away John Tiberi, former striker of the Fere, class of ’73. – she remembers it fondly Terni with a note – Giovannone, as the red-green fans called him, wore our jersey 26 times between 1997 and 2000 (between Serie C, Serie B and Coppa Italia), scoring 4 goals. The president goes to family, friends and former teammates Stefano Bandecchi, the vice president Paolo Tagliavento and each component of the Ternana Calcio express their most sincere condolences “.

