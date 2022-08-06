In recent days the name of Giovanni Ciacci is occupying the main pages of the gossip column. The most famous hairstylist of the small screen has in fact revealed to be the first official competitor of the Big Brother Vip. In addition to this, Ciacci also revealed his HIV status. In the last few hours Alfonso Signorini has revealed some details on this story.

Even this year Alfonso Signorini will be at the helm of the new edition of Big Brother Vipaired from September on Canale 5. The direct of ‘Chi’ indulged in some confessions regarding Giovanni Ciacci’s participation in the most spied on house in Italy.

According to rumors it seems that who he is HIV positive cannot access reality shows like the Big Brother Vip. Alfonso Signorini, however, revealed that Ciacci would have discovered that he had this type of problem only in recent times. These were the words of the editor of ‘Who’ about it:

I already wanted Giovanni Ciacci last year. But he tested positive for HIV, and by the old reality TV rules, if you are HIV positive you cannot participate. Not that it was new, you don’t know how many actors, sportsmen, managers are; but it has always been preferred to silence it. Honor to Ciacci, on his coming out.

And, continuing, Alfonso Signorini said:

That ban on TV was understandable in the 1980s when people always died of AIDS. But, for ten years, the patient has survived with antiretroviral treatments, he lives like a normal person. So I made it a battle of principle.

We just have to wait for September to see Giovanni Ciacci inside the most spied house in Italy. Recall that the hairstylist, in 2021, tested positive for the coronavirus which caused him many health problems. Precisely for this reason, in fact, Giovanni Ciacci was unable to participate in the last edition of theIsland of the Famoushaving been discarded.