With Aleix Espargarò almost knocked out by the crash that saw him protagonist in PL4 Maverick Vinales in qualifying for the British Grand Prix he suddenly found himself to be the top man of Aprilia. The former Yamaha, after the podium in Assen, responded present by conquering the front row with the second absolute time behind only the elusive Johann Zarco. Vinales, who at Silverstone in 2016 took his first career victory in MotoGP with Suzuki, commented on a promising Saturday to the microphones of Sky Sport MotoGP.

An important front row

“This front row has the flavor of the work we are doing every day and that leads to results. It is truly a very great satisfaction. We are working very hard with Aprilia. Being up front is a matter of time and today I was able to do a good lap, I felt good with the bike. The level is very high. Today we were there and tomorrow we have a great opportunity. For now I have not yet reached the limit with this bike. You have to put it all together in one lap and it’s difficult. But today it turned out very well. I felt good from the first day. I can drive well and accurately. This is important”.

The fall and the heroism of Aleix Espargarò

“He did a really bad high-side. I went to see him and he was in a bit of pain. However, it was very important for him to get out on the track and set the time. He did it and so hats off. For sure tomorrow is there in front. I’m happy for him ”.

Zarco’s pace with hard rubber

“Tomorrow we will play it and go all out. Step is good. Johann made a good pace with hard tires, but we were there with medium tires in the back. So let’s see, anything can happen in the race. The important thing is to be there ”.