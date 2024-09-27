“Giorgos Giakoumakis is not at one hundred percent, in Giakoumakis’s case it is a groin issue that in the end does not allow him to be at one hundred percent, they have worked, it allows him to train, it allows him to play, but not be at one hundred percent. hundred. The only one who is at one hundred is Sepúlveda, that is why they urgently need Giakoumakis to be at one hundred, like El Toro Fernandez “In a few weeks I will be able to play again for Cruz Azul.”said the communicator about the state of the European.

AND THAT IS DEFENSE! 🤯⚽🔥 The Machine never ceases to surprise in the Apertura 2024 and they owe a lot to their captain. Rivero is the scorer that has Cruz Azul at the top of the table. Will Giakoumakis catch up with him? 👀 👉 https://t.co/CPTrXC7ZB2 pic.twitter.com/vvsWMOySGF — This Online (@estoenlinea) September 26, 2024

To date, the striker has three goals and two assists in the semester, but to the good fortune of La Maquina, they are currently the best offense in the championship with 19 goals in nine games, since the Argentine winger Carlos Rotondi and the Uruguayan captain Ignacio Rivero have cooperated with four goals each, added to the three of the Cuate Sepulvedaboth of Lorenzo Faravelliplus a goal from Bryan Gamboa, Alexis Gutierrez and Amaury Morales.