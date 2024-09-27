In the last commitments of Blue Crossthe Greek Giorgos Giakoumakis has had a role as a relief, since he is not one hundred percent, leaving the axis of the attack to Angel Sepúlveda and now, he could miss the clash against Pachuca in it Hidalgo Stadiumthis Saturday, September 28 for Matchday 10 of the Apertura 2024 Tournament, of the Liga MX.
According to the journalist Adrian Esparza of TUDNthe forward has muscle problems in the groin area, a problem that has not allowed him to perform at his best for a few weeks, which is why he has not been able to start from the beginning and has had to settle for a secondary role when coming on change.
“Giorgos Giakoumakis is not at one hundred percent, in Giakoumakis’s case it is a groin issue that in the end does not allow him to be at one hundred percent, they have worked, it allows him to train, it allows him to play, but not be at one hundred percent. hundred. The only one who is at one hundred is Sepúlveda, that is why they urgently need Giakoumakis to be at one hundred, like El Toro Fernandez “In a few weeks I will be able to play again for Cruz Azul.”said the communicator about the state of the European.
Of putting more work on the ex Atlanta Unitedeverything could lead to pubalgia, which is known as an athlete’s hernia, which manifests itself with pain in the pubis, with effects on different muscle areas of the groin. In addition to this, this injury has normally caused many footballers to stay away from the playing fields for a long time and in other cases even lead to retirement, so for now there is no defined time for their recovery, although Adrian Esparza He assured that he would return to action at the end of October.
To date, the striker has three goals and two assists in the semester, but to the good fortune of La Maquina, they are currently the best offense in the championship with 19 goals in nine games, since the Argentine winger Carlos Rotondi and the Uruguayan captain Ignacio Rivero have cooperated with four goals each, added to the three of the Cuate Sepulvedaboth of Lorenzo Faravelliplus a goal from Bryan Gamboa, Alexis Gutierrez and Amaury Morales.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#Giorgos #Giakoumakis #doubt #Cruz #Azul #face #Pachuca #due #possibility #suffering #pubalgia
Leave a Reply